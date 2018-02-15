Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Fascinating Look Into the World Championships of the Tabletop Curling Game Crokinole

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Crokinole 2017 New York Final

Crokinole is a board game that requires each player to slide disc game pieces across a circular board with the goal of knocking out the disc slid by the other player and landing in a high scoring zone on the board. The game takes great dexterity and focus, much like the Olympic sport of curling. There’s even an online version of the game to practice some of these skills.

In 2017, Jon Conrad and Nathan Walsh, the two finalists in Turtle Island Crokinole Tournament, competed hard against one another as equals despite the distinct difference in age. Walsh eventually won the game, although not easily.

This was the first ever meeting between Jon Conrad and Nathan Walsh in a tournament final, and only their 2nd head-to-head playoff matchup … in the next round with Walsh scoring a long-range ricochet 20 on his second-to-last shot for a 9-7 lead and hammer in the next round. In the 9th round, Walsh got an early edge and maintained it for an 11-7 victory and his first singles championship title since the 2014 London event.

via reddit

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy