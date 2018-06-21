The Sons of Apollo Creed and Ivan Drago Face Off in New ‘Creed II’ Trailer

MGM Studios released an official trailer for Creed II, the upcoming eighth installment in the Rocky film series directed by Steven Caple Jr. and a sequel to Creed. The trailer features Apollo Creed‘s son, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan), facing off against the son of Ivan Drago, Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu). Creed II is scheduled to hit theaters on November 21st, 2018.

Life has become a balancing act for Adonis Creed. Between personal obligations and training for his next big fight, he is up against the challenge of his life. Facing an opponent with ties to his family’s past only intensifies his impending battle in the ring. Rocky Balboa is there by his side through it all and, together, Rocky and Adonis will confront their shared legacy, question what’s worth fighting for, and discover that nothing’s more important than family. Creed II is about going back to basics to rediscover what made you a champion in the first place, and remembering that, no matter where you go, you can’t escape your history.