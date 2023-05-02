Creative Raven Paints Abstract Art With Her Beak

A clever raven named Odin, who lives at Tropical Butterfly House in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, England, is known for making incredible artwork using a brush held in her beautiful beak. Odin is more than happy to paint upon request with the help of her encouraging human. All the paints are bird-safe, and Odin is free to paint in whatever style she likes.

Eleven-year-old Odin uses an array of vivid animal-safe paints and food colourings to make her amazing abstract works, which are flying off the shelves for up to £15.

Some of Odin’s work is being auctioned off for fundraising.

Odin’s auction in aid of her feathered friends. All money raised will go to RSPB.