Pastry Chef Spends Three Days Attempting to Create a Gourmet Version of Crunchy Cheetos

In a crunchy episode of the Bon Apétit series Gourmet Makes, Senior Food Editor and pastry chef Claire Saffitz spent a creative three days brainstorming how to create a gourmet version of the very popular Cheetos Crunchy Cheese Snack. On the third day, after a number of false starts and ingredient changes, Saffitz successfully came up with a recipe that closely resembled that of the cheesy snack, although one co-worker thought she exceeded her goal.

Don’t take this the wrong way. It’s almost too classy to be a Cheeto. You’re in the Pirate’s Booty world of cheesy puffy things. It’s a great place to be.