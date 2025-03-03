A Day in the Life of a Crane Operator in Oslo, Norway

The BBC Earth Explore series “Everyday Extremes” accompanied a woman named Mina as she worked as a crane operator in Oslo, Norway. Mina shared what her typical day looks like, from getting up early in the morning to face a one hour commute only to then climb up several ladders to reach her 60 meter (196 foot) perch, where she stays all day, enjoying the view while waiting for calls. Mina said this is the perfect job if you don’t mind being alone.

I love heights and I love maybe, like, the unusual kinds of jobs. My favourite part about this job is probably the views. I never get tired of them….So, luckily, I am a person that doesn’t mind being alone all day. Because this job, it is… Yeah, there’s a solitary nature of the job, so I do sit here alone all day. And, yeah, I’m OK with it.