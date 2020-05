Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Michael Thomas Bogan, an assistant professor at Arizona State University’s School of Natural Resources in Tuscon, captured an incredible chase between a real-life coyote and a real-life roadrunner. And like the iconic cartoon, the bird got away.

OMG coyote vs roadrunner is real and it’s happening right now y’all!!! #Tucson pic.twitter.com/a64qEbcCdv — Michael Thomas Bogan (@mtbogan) May 10, 2020

Here are the two natural enemies in cartoon form.