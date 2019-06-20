Country Time Lemonade Campaigns to Legalize Lemonade Stands in States That Don’t Allow Them

Disturbed by the increasing bureaucracy and complete banning of the great American entreprenurial pastime of sidewalk lemonade stands, Country Time Lemonade has organized an “Legalade Lemonade” campaign in order to show which states allow lemonade stands and which don’t. For those citizens who live in states where lemonade stands are illegal, the campaign educates consumers about their rights, offers help pay for permits and/or fines, celebrates success stories and provides state-specific information about contacting their representatives.

Whether you live in a red state or blue state, every state can be a yellow state. Click your state to view your representative’s contact info and help Legalize Lemonade.

Lemonade is illegal. Think that’s crazy? So do we. Learn how you can #LegalizeLemonade in your state. — CountryTime (@CountryTime) June 19, 2019

Very refreshing, Colorado! Congrats on changing your law so kids statewide can run lemonade stands without a permit. And remember, Country Time Legal Ade will be standing with kids everywhere again this summer. #SaveLemonadeStandshttps://t.co/EXNaI7a2Cv — CountryTime (@CountryTime) March 13, 2019

