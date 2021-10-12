Countries That Are Not Recognized by Other Countries

Joseph Pisenti of Real Life Lore presented a rather fascinating list of existing countries that are not recognized as legitimate by other countries due to historical, economical, and political reasons. These 15 nations included such highly populated countries as the People’s Republic of China, Israel, Cyprus, and Taiwan. Other smaller nations on this list include Armenia, Somaliland, Abkhazia, South Ossetia, and Transnistria

How many countries are there in the world? There isn’t really any exactly correct answer because your answer pretty much depends on who’s asking the question.