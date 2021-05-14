Cleverly Designed Counter Stools That Are Perfectly Hidden in the Kitchen Island When Not in Use

The HIDDenSit by award-winning minimalist designers Erla Dögg Ingjaldsdóttir and Tryggvi Thorsteinsson of Minarc is a very cleverly designed set of counter stools that are prefectly hidden in the kitchen island. The back of each stool is made with the same material as the counter itself, thus allowing them to be out of sight when not in use. This item, like Minarc’s entire aesthetic, is inspired by the designers’ Icelandic roots.

Minarc is an award-winning design studio recognized internationally for its unique approach,

one which embraces contemporary design, and employs innovative materials and technologies while adhering to sustainable practices and design standards….derive inspiration from the unassuming, almost austere beauty and otherworldly natural features of their native Iceland, the land of fire and ice. An appreciation for the absence of barriers and respect for open and integrated living spaces have become key elements of each project.

via Dude I Want That