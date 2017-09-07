The Possibilities and Drawbacks of Building Another Habitable Planet Appropriate for Human Life

Creating a new planet like Earth could prove troublesome. It might be a better route to make something more like a giant space station. We’ve already made the International Space Station and plenty of space vessels, so this could be more in our wheelhouse. It would still require a lot of material and be pretty expensive

Life Noggin , narrator Pat Graziosi aka Blocko posits the question “ Could We Build A Planet From Scratch? “. Using a number of assumptions, Blocko explains what it would take to create another habitable atmosphere in which humans could thrive, how expensive it could get and why it really isn’t all that feasible.

