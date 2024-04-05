An Amazing Camera Journey That Zooms Out From a Person on the Ground Into Outer Space

An updated version of the 2011 video Cosmic Eye by Danail Obreschkow, an astrophysicist at the University of Western Australia, takes viewers on an amazing camera journey that zooms out from a woman’s eye, retreating further and further at progressive distances away into outer space, capturing from the smallest scales on the ground to the largest scale of the universe around us and then back again.

The movie zooms through all well-known scales of the universe from minuscule elementary particles out to the gigantic cosmic web. This project was inspired by a progression of increasingly accurate graphical representations of the scales of the universe…

The project used a variety of resources to capture every detail.

Cosmic Eye takes these historical visualisations to the state-of-the-art using real photographs obtained with modern detectors, telescopes, and microscopes. Other views are renderings of modern computer models. Vector-based blending techniques are used to create a seamless zoom.

via Recomendo