Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Slovenian graphic designer Jure Tovrljan has amusingly updated a number of highly familiar company logos to reflect the very real effect that Coronavirus has upon consumer products and services.

Just an idea of how logos should look like in these difficult times. Hang in there, guys. Stay home.

via Design You Trust