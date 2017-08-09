Laughing Squid

Corn Stripper, A Handy Device for Easily Stripping Kernels of Corn Off of Cobs

The Corn Stripper by Mobile Kingdom is a handy device that allows you to easily strip corn kernels off of cobs and collect them all in a removable container. It is available to purchase from the Laughing Squid store for $9.99 (33% off of retail price).

Not everybody loves corn on the cob, so rather than trying to shave the kernels off clumsily with a knife, give the corn stripper a try instead. This clever device strips a cob with a stainless steel blade while catching the kernels right in an attached container. Want to put some corn in your salad? Now you can with complete ease!

– Easily strips corn kernels off cobs & collects in a container
– Convenient top opening allows you to dump kernels in soup or salad
– Container separates for easy cleaning

