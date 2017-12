I was visiting my brother in California. He knows I love this trick, so he got his dog going. Obviously, his dog loves it too. He is not a smart corgi, but he’s clearly a fun-loving dude. He’s a simple dog

While visiting his brother’s house in Chino Hills, California, a bearded man sought out the family dog, a funny little corgi who likes to spin around in endless circles as long that there’s a human hand to both lead and chase .

