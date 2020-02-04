Laughing Squid

Yummy Mochi Buns Shaped Like Little Corgi Butts

Corgi Butt Buns

Japanese bake shop Uchiha Penya in Minami-Ku, Sapporo, Japan makes wonderfully amusing baked goods that feature both the front side and the backside of adorable animals.

One such creation is a yummy mochi bun that’s shaped just like a little corgi butt.

(translated)It is a character made with the image of a corgi ass. Even if you make it in the same way, look different one by one. The contents are one custard and one tangerine bunch.

The bakery ships worldwide. Items outside of Japan are sent frozen.

Corgi Butt Bun

