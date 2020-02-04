Yummy Mochi Buns Shaped Like Little Corgi Butts

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Japanese bake shop Uchiha Penya in Minami-Ku, Sapporo, Japan makes wonderfully amusing baked goods that feature both the front side and the backside of adorable animals.

One such creation is a yummy mochi bun that’s shaped just like a little corgi butt.

(translated)It is a character made with the image of a corgi ass. Even if you make it in the same way, look different one by one. The contents are one custard and one tangerine bunch.

The bakery ships worldwide. Items outside of Japan are sent frozen.

via Neatorama