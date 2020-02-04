Yummy Mochi Buns Shaped Like Little Corgi Butts

Japanese bake shop Uchiha Penya in Minami-Ku, Sapporo, Japan makes wonderfully amusing baked goods that feature both the front side and the backside of adorable animals.
One such creation is a yummy mochi bun that’s shaped just like a little corgi butt.
(translated)It is a character made with the image of a corgi ass. Even if you make it in the same way, look different one by one. The contents are one custard and one tangerine bunch.
???????? ?????????( *´?`* )/
?????????????????? pic.twitter.com/hBNMPK6ECS
— ???????? (@utiwapanya) June 2, 2019
The bakery ships worldwide. Items outside of Japan are sent frozen.
via Neatorama