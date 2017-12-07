Stunning Footage of Coral Spawning in the Aquarium at the Australian National Sea Simulator

The National Sea Simulator is an advanced aquarium facility that can simulate future conditions in the ocean, predicting what happens with the reefs worldwide in the changing climate. Coral spawning is the central event in the facility and occurs once or twice a year over just a few nights.

