Stunning Footage of Coral Spawning in the Aquarium at the Australian National Sea Simulator

Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS) researchers at the National Sea Simulator partnered with BioQuest Studios to capture the absolutely magical process of coral spawning within the aquarium waters. This breakthrough offers hope for the future of the Great Barrier Reef, which has been slowly dying off to coral bleaching.
The National Sea Simulator is an advanced aquarium facility that can simulate future conditions in the ocean, predicting what happens with the reefs worldwide in the changing climate. Coral spawning is the central event in the facility and occurs once or twice a year over just a few nights.
