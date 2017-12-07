Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Stunning Footage of Coral Spawning in the Aquarium at the Australian National Sea Simulator

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Australian Institute of Marine Science (AIMS) researchers at the National Sea Simulator partnered with BioQuest Studios to capture the absolutely magical process of coral spawning within the aquarium waters. This breakthrough offers hope for the future of the Great Barrier Reef, which has been slowly dying off to coral bleaching.

The National Sea Simulator is an advanced aquarium facility that can simulate future conditions in the ocean, predicting what happens with the reefs worldwide in the changing climate. Coral spawning is the central event in the facility and occurs once or twice a year over just a few nights.

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Laughing Squid


Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow us on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy