A Hypnotic Timelapse Showing a Uniquely Designed Coral Reef Lushly Springing to Life

Michael Rice of Elite Reef in Denver, Colorado, has created a number of really beautiful timelapse videos that captures the lush growth of handmade coral reefs of his own original designs. One such video features a rather gorgeous variety of corals springing to life.
Coral time lapses captured….featuring palythoas, favia, pavona, duncans, frogspawn and chalice.
Other “Reef Lapses” include beautiful favia brain coral maturing and a coralscape of beautifully combined corals.
Rice also created a 49-minute video compilation that provides a relaxing visual and aural experience.
via Caters Clips