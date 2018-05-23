A Hypnotic Timelapse Showing a Uniquely Designed Coral Reef Lushly Springing to Life

Michael Rice of Elite Reef in Denver, Colorado, has created a number of really beautiful timelapse videos that captures the lush growth of handmade coral reefs of his own original designs. One such video features a rather gorgeous variety of corals springing to life.

Coral time lapses captured….featuring palythoas, favia, pavona, duncans, frogspawn and chalice.

Other “Reef Lapses” include beautiful favia brain coral maturing and a coralscape of beautifully combined corals.

Rice also created a 49-minute video compilation that provides a relaxing visual and aural experience.

via Caters Clips