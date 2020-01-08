A Very Modern Waste-to-Energy Power Plant in Copenhagen That Doubles as an Urban Ski Slope

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

In very Danish fashion, Amager Bakke, the very visible and thoroughly modern waste-to-energy power plant in Copenhagen was made to run as environmentally clean as possible. That alone would have been enough, yet the designers at Bjarke Ingels Group decided to put the plant’s very unique shape to use in a way that would benefit the community at large. They built an urban ski slope now known as Copenhill along with a variety of other outdoor sports and activities.