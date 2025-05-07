A Rescued Disabled Bull Hosts His Own Cooking Show Where Visiting Chefs Cook Solely for Him

A beautiful black Angus bull named Seamus, who was born with a rare palsy condition that makes it hard for him to walk, was rescued by a thoughtful musician named Archer who recognized just how much Seamus loves food. To address Seamus’ obsession, Archer created the web series “Cooking for Seamus”, in which different people cook their food for Seamus to see how he reacts.

Cooking for Seamus is a documentary series about a disabled bull who is crazy about food and lives on Dja Dja Warrung country in regional Victoria, Australia.

Seamus Tries Appalachian Food

Musician Martha Spencer traveled from her home in West Virginia to Archer and Angus’ place in Victoria, Australia, so that Seamus could sample some delicious Appalachian food that she had made for him. According to Archer, Seamus really liked it.

Martha Spencer is a country music artist from West Virginia who has traveled 17,000 km to present her traditional Appalachian dish to rescue Bull Seamus.