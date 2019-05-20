Cookie Monster Practices Self-Control, Denying Himself the Pleasure of Eating Cookies Until His Friend Arrives

A famished Cookie Monster joined NPR Education reporter Cory Turner for what he thought would be a nice plate of cookies to enjoy. Instead, Cookie Monster received a lesson in self-control when Cory told the hungry muppet that he would have to wait until their friend Anya Kamenetz arrived. Waiting proved to be very difficult for our furry blue friend, so Turner offered up several strategies to help Cookie Monster cope with the pain of anticipation.

