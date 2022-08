A Clay Sculpture Featuring Cookie Monster Gleefully Devouring Terrified Gingerbread Men

Adam of North of the Border, who previously created an amusing clay mashup of Hulk and Yoda and a realistic LEGO man, sculpted a seemingly adorable yet chilling scene of Cookie Monster gleefully devouring terrified gingerbread men at a wooden table. He also added the detail of a spilled glass of milk made from resin.

He’s a monster after all, and cookies know to fear him.

Here are other views of this disturbing scene.