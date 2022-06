A Realistic LEGO Man Carved Out of Clay

Adam of North of the Border Craftworks, who previously carved an amusing clay mashup of Hulk and Yoda, sculpted what he believed the iconic LEGO man might look like in real life out of clay. He added in a belly button, wrinkles, nails and nail beds, nipples, and a paunch, all for sake of realism.

I made a Realistic Lego Man and I’m Sorry