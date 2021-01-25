An Agate Found in Brazil That Revealed a Wonderful Pair of Twin Cookie Monster Faces When Split Open

Gem collector Mike Bowers split open an agate from Brazil and was surprised to find a pair of twin Cookie Monster faces staring back at him. Bowers complimented this wonderful “unboxing” video with the iconic Sesame Street song “C is for Cookie”.
Finally slowly coming out of Covid-19. To celebrate a Cookie Monster agate from Brazil
Even Cookie Monster himself agreed with the sentiment.
Me no geologist, but me think dat rock look a lot like me… https://t.co/444KeOrAbi
— Cookie Monster (@MeCookieMonster) January 25, 2021