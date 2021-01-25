Laughing Squid

An Agate Found in Brazil That Revealed a Wonderful Pair of Twin Cookie Monster Faces When Split Open

Gem collector Mike Bowers split open an agate from Brazil and was surprised to find a pair of twin Cookie Monster faces staring back at him. Bowers complimented this wonderful “unboxing” video with the iconic Sesame Street song “C is for Cookie”.

Finally slowly coming out of Covid-19. To celebrate a Cookie Monster agate from Brazil

Even Cookie Monster himself agreed with the sentiment.


