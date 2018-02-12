Conjoined Twins Abby and Britt Prepare for the First Day of School as Newly Hired Fifth Grade Teachers

After returning from their post-college adventures, conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel excitedly shopped and prepared for their first day of school as fifth grade math teachers. As their mother remarked, when they were younger, the twins each wanted separate careers from the other, but are now thrilled about embarking on their new shared career. The school is as equally excited to have the twins as part of their staff.

