Confused Cat Scrambles About After an Attempt to Crawl Into a Plastic Bag Goes Horribly Awry

A beautiful white cat named Buddy made a valiant attempt to crawl into a plastic bag that was lying on the kitchen table, but the slippery surface caused the bag to fall to the floor with Buddy still inside. While confused cat surfaced safely, the stubborn bag just wouldn’t let go, causing Buddy to scramble about the room. Ultimately, Buddy came to a stop and his comedian human Alasdair Martin was able to let the cat out of the bag.

Buddy the cat takes a bit of a slip while being to curious. Also before the inevitable, “you tried to put your cat in a bag” comments, i did not plant the bag there in hopes this would happen. I was just enjoying my wings when he hopped up and I decided to film it because I know he likes getting in Trader Joes bags. I thought it would be a funny video with him climbing into a different bag that wasn’t from Trader Joes, because we all know there are other places to shop besides Trader Joes.

via reddit