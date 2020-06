Filmmaker Donato Sansone, who previously created “Concatenation”, an experimental film in which a single individual set off a surreal sequence of events, has followed up with the equally surreal “Concatenation 2”.

This second installment of the series features a dizzying mashup of Olympic athletes in the midst of an airborne performance (gymnastics, diving, and track & field). Each move seamlessly connects each athlete to the next in a seemingly endless reach for a landing.

via Born in Space