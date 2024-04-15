Conan O’Brien Hilariously Demands More Heat While Eating Increasingly Spicy Wings on ‘Hot Ones’

On the Season 23 finale of the First We Feast series Hot Ones, the great Conan O’Brien talked about how he got his start hosting late-night talk shows, his podcast Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend and his travel series Conan O’Brien Must Go, the general hijinks that took place when he was a writer, and his thoughts on comedy in the White House, demanding more heat while eating increasingly spicy wings.

Today we close out season 23 with Conan O’Brien he’s an Emmy Award winning talk show host who had nearly three decade long run on late night.

Unlike other guests, Conan not only tolerated the spiciest of hot sauces, but slathered them onto his wings and onto his tongue. He even drank the sauce straight from the bottle, despite telling host Sean Evans about his inexperience with spicy food.

I grew up in an Irish house and an Irish Catholic home in Boston I never saw a spice till I was about 52 years old, so I’m terrible with hot food. I grew up on tasteless food so, this is a whole new experience for me.

Ever concerned about safety, Conan had a doctor on-hand to check in every once in a while.

If you don’t mind Sean I’d like to get quick baseline read. I brought my personal physician Dr Arroyo.

It took awhile for Conan to even feel the effects.