A Fascinating Look at the Composition of Saturn’s Rings

When the Cassini spacecraft was launched in 1997, it’s primary mission was to study the iconic rings of Saturn and send back information about the planet and the composition of these rings. The mission concluded in 2004 and the data collected was rich in information, much of which is explained by scientists in a fascinating clip from the Science Channel show How the Universe Works.

Saturn is the second-largest planet in the Solar System, featuring a complex system of rings and moons that have captivated us for centuries. But where did Saturn’s rings come from? How old are they? And how exactly are they staying in place?