Composer Creates Image of X-Wing Starfighter From Music He Scored For The Force Awakens Trailer

When composer, cellist and performer Phillip Sheppard was tapped in 2015 to provide the trailer music for the long-awaited Star Wars Episode VII – The Force Awakens, he plotted the score to his original song “The Force Epiphany” in the shape of the iconic X-Wing Starfighter. He then sent the original to director JJ Abrams as a token of appreciation.

Sending this to JJ Abrams as thanks for using my track for promoting Star Wars.

I always write graphic scores for directors I like working with, and to work in some small way on on this franchise was beyond a dream.