A Catchy Compilation of People Using the Word ‘It’

#IT by Eclectic Method is a really catchy, danceable tune made from a compilation of famous people from television, film, and video who use the word “It” in a variety of different contexts.

People sure do say “IT” a lot so I thought I’d make it a song…

Mow it, Dump it, Use it, Squeeze it

Bite it, Kick it, Drink it, Work it

Load it, Say it, Sign it, Lose it

Find it, Watch it, Watch it, Got it?

Cut it, Have it, Wing it, Bring It, Get it

Make it, Take it, Buy it, mean it

Stop it, Drop it, Do it, Damn it

Think about it, Think about it, Think about it, Got it!

Let’s face it…