MetaBallStudios made a great new visualization that compares the sizes of well-known video game monsters like Sackboy from LittleBigPlanet, a deathclaw from Fallout, and the god Gongen Wyzen from Asura’s Wrath.
Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard
Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog PostsPlease note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.