Scottish Sportscaster Gives a Play by Play Commentary of His Dogs in an Eating Competition During Mealtime

Scottish sportscaster Andrew Cotter who loves “mostly dogs and mountains. And a bit of broadcasting stuff”, hilariously offered distinctive play-by-play narration of his dogs Olive and Mabel at feeding time, turning it into the finals of an eating competition.

According to Cotter, Olive is 7 years old and Mabel has an “IQ of 7”, therefore it was no surprise that Olive was a bit quicker to the start and the finish than Mabel. That said, however, Olive was “focused, relentless, tasting nothing”. Olive did emerge as the winner but Mabel was extremely gracious in her loss.

Mabel looking to offer congratulations again to the dog who was her inspiration growing up. Once more good to see that spirit in the game. …Great rivals but great friends. …Join us again tomorrow for a snooze on the sofa, possibly.

This has changed them. pic.twitter.com/pJ3m7sAKb7 — Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) March 28, 2020

Gary Lineker, legendary footballer and fellow broadcaster, commented on Cotter’s talent.

Great stuff from one of the very best commentators we have.

Fellow commentator Nick Heath also offered similar narration to activities of daily life.