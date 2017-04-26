In a very creative ad for Nespresso entitled “Comin’ Home” , actor George Clooney is standing under a tent watching the rain pour down when he gets a call from his buddy Andy Garcia who is enjoying a cup of coffee “in Paradise”. Frustrated, Clooney hits the ground, hitching rides from characters in iconic road scenes from such films as The Muppet Movie, Smokey and the Bandit, Psycho, Easy Rider, Planes, Train and Automobiles and even the horse racing film Seabiscuit until he finally makes it home.
Comin’ Home, George Clooney Hitches Rides In Iconic Film Road Scenes for Creative Nespresso Ad
