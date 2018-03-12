Las Vegas video editor Robert Jones has created a musical mashup of 45 comic book movie villains set to the song “Saints of the Sinners” by The Faim. He features Lex Luthor (Gene Hackman) from Superman, Ajax (Ed Skrein) from Deadpool, and Whiplash (Mickey Rourke) from Iron Man 2.
