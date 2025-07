A Moving Cover of the Classic Pink Floyd Song ‘Comfortably Numb’ Played on Harp Guitar

Canadian musician Jamie Dupuis sat in the middle of an empty country road and performed a moving cover of the classic Pink Floyd song “Comfortably Numb” on his bespoke 12-string harp guitar. Dupuis said that this song inspires him.

This is the song that made me realize I should play harp guitar more! One of my favourite Pink Floyd songs, a timeless classic tune!