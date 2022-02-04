Comedian Hilariously Tells Best Friend She’s Pregnant

Comedian Julie Nolke, who is always dropping in to explain the near future to her past self, found out that she was pregnant and wanted to share the news with her best friend.

Telling my Best Friend I’m Pregnant

Nolke hilariously sat down on the couch to talk to another version of herself named Emma and broke the news. Unfortunately, the pregnant Nolke didn’t get the reaction she was expecting. Instead, she wound up comforting Emma, telling her that nothing is going to change.

Look, we’ll still hang out. Nothing’s gonna change. …Okay, Emma, look.I know you’re worried, but I will always love you. You are always gonna be an important part of my life. And I think you’d make a great aunt.