Comedian Attempts to Explain What ‘NFT’ Means

Comedian Julie Nolke, who is always dropping in to explain the near future to her past self, quite hilariously engaged with another version of herself who tried very hard to explain exactly what the term “NFT” (Non-Fungible Token) means. The conversation really never got past the word “fungible”.

So, so in the 15th century BC, it was,…It’s an agricultural term. …When they were funging in the fields and what not. So, like, wheat, corn, rice, you know, it’s like comes to the… There’s a verb, to funge. And then, so “non-fungible” is, is the opposite of that, so take everything I just said, and it’s none of that.

They then moved on to “blockchain”, but only slightly.

They do this ’cause it’s all…It’s part of the blockchain.