An Enhanced Colorized Remaster of the Iconic 1897 Louis Lumière Film ‘Bataille de Nege’ (‘Snowball Fight’)

Video editor Joaquim Campa has remastered, colorized and “deOldified” the iconic 1897 black and white silent film Louis Lumière entitled “Bataille de Nege” (“Snowball Fight”). With these enhancements, the humorous scene in which a man is knocked off his bicycle can be witnessed with greater clarity.

Here’s the original footage from 1897.

The camera is centred on a pathway made through a snow-covered city street. On both side of the pathway, several men and women are engaged in a snowball fight. A cyclist comes forward upon the path towards the fight, and is hit by a couple snowballs as he approaches. He continues riding towards the snowball-armed melee and is struck successively by several nearby participants as he comes between them, losing control of his bicycle and falling to the ground.