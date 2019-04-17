Marvelous Latte Art Featuring Vividly Colorful Designs

baristaxiaoyao is an extremely talented, award-winning latte designer and teacher in Shanghai, China who creates amazing art within the space of a good-sized coffee cup. The colors within these creations are made with consumer-safe food coloring and are used in the steamed milk of an espresso drink or in the coffee itself to draw vivid designs. When the color is used both in the coffee and the milk, the drink can look much more dramatic. No matter the combination, each cup is a work of art.

via Rated Modern Art