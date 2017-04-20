Colorful Handbags, Coin Purses and Totes Shaped Like Whales, Fish and Other Aquatic Sea Life

A post shared by Don Fisher (@don_fisher) on Mar 16, 2017 at 2:30pm PDT

Spanish graphic designer Julia Castaño who may also answer to the name Don Fisher has created “Pescalo Bonito” (“Pretty Fish”), an adorable line of colorful handbags, coin purses, backpacks and totes all crafted in the shape of various fish and other aquatic life. These wonderful bags are fresh caught and available through the Don Fisher website or through the Don Fisher Etsy store.

Don Fisher loves sailing the seven seas in search of nice things. He spends his time fishing all the Bonitos he can. These Bonitos are handmade with the highest quality materials and are fresh and ready to use. Also, their inside is fleshy and full of fish-bones, completely irresistible. Each Bonito is different but all of them have the same purpose: keeping your most valuable treasures inside them. They can be used as purses, pencil-cases, key-holders and even pouches.

