A Wondrous Kinetic Light Sculpture Made With Rotating Line Lights That Respond Interactively to Movement

by on

Collectif Scale has created “Flux”, a wondrous kinetic sculpture that’s made up of 48 dynamic line lights. These lights respond interactively to movement by rotating in a back an forth motion that creates beautiful light illusions.

(translated) Entirely interactive Flux is an installation to be contemplated and experienced. The public is in control of movements, light, and sound with a simple and intuitive interface.

This project was created for the Consellations de Metz at the Metz Hotel in Toulouse, France.

With Flux, we are offering a new device designed for the Cloître des Récollets at the Hôtel de Région Grand Est in Metz and as part of the Constellations festival.

