How Different Forms of Cognitive Distortion Can Lead to a Continuous Cycle of Negativity

The Wiser Way explained the overarching concept of cognitive distortion, an unhelpful way of thinking that can be either internalized or projected and how it can lead to a continuous cycle of negativity. The narrator gave numerous examples of the various sub-categories of these perceptions and offered several ways to break the cycle.

Have you ever felt like you’re stuck in a cycle of negativity? Maybe you constantly criticize yourself, dwelling on every mistake. …These are just a few examples of cognitive distortions and unhelpful thinking patterns that can sabotage your happiness and success. The good news? These distortions can be identified and challenged!