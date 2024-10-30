An Explanation of Various Types of Cognitive Bias and Their Curative Strategies

The Wiser Way explained the umbrella concept of cognitive bias, the various subcategories of this mental state, the curative strategies, and specific examples of each state. This video was inspired by Buster Benson‘s “Cognitive Bias Cheat Sheet”, with a few alterations of his own.

Among the 200+ biases that exist, many are simply variants or subcategories of others. Some are duplicates, like the bizarreness effect and humor effect, while others complement each other, such as optimism bias and pessimism bias. Others aren’t exactly cognitive biases but rather basic cognitive principles or logical fallacies.