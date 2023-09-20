The Benefits That Coffee Has For the Human Body

Weird History Food takes a jittery look at how coffee positively affects the human body in truly beneficial ways.

…when coffee gets a bad rap for causing things like insomnia, jitters and heartburn, there are genuine upsides to the drink that don’t all have to do with clawing your way out of a hangover.

This includes positive effects on health concerns as memory, mood, blood sugar, vision, libido, metabolic rate, inflammation, the prevention of various cancers, and even death itself.

Researchers found that drinking three cups of coffee a day reduce the risk of premature death by 18%. even just one cup a day lowered the risk by 12%. coffee may not help you to live forever but it may tack on a little more time time.