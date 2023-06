Londoner Explains the Cockney Accent

Instructor Gideon of LetThemTalkTV, a speaker of Standard British English, explained how to speak with a distinctive Cockney accent. Gideon amusingly demonstrated how to converse this way over three increasingly difficult levels with help from “cousin Bob”.

If you plan to visit London, speak with Londoners understand TV shows and films set in London or characters from London then you need to understand the cockney.