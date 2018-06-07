A Cheeky Cockatoo Playfully Removes Socks From a Dresser Drawer as a Human Tries to Toss Them In

An adorably cheeky cockatoo perched on the side of a dresser drawer and repeatedly grabbed rolled up pairs of socks and tossed them out onto the floor as a human was on the other side of the room trying to toss them into the drawer. Needless to say, not much organizational progress was made that day.
