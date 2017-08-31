A Playful Little Cockatoo Enjoys an Adorable Game of Peek-A-Boo With Her Beloved Rescuer Human

In 2016, a wonderfully playful umbrella cockatoo named Layla enjoyed an absolutely adorable game of peek-a-boo with Dawn Graham, Layla’s rescuer and beloved human.
This is my rescue girl Layla. She is such an amazing companion.
Earlier in 2015, Graham posted a heartfelt video that shared Layla’s story.
This is my 12 yr old umbrella cockatoos story. I will forever love her like no other. Its been a long journey, but very rewarding. She has taught me about patience, never giving up, and love.
via Caters Clips