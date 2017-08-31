Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Playful Little Cockatoo Enjoys an Adorable Game of Peek-A-Boo With Her Beloved Rescuer Human

by at on

Layla Cockatoo Peekaboo

In 2016, a wonderfully playful umbrella cockatoo named Layla enjoyed an absolutely adorable game of peek-a-boo with Dawn Graham, Layla’s rescuer and beloved human.

This is my rescue girl Layla. She is such an amazing companion.

Earlier in 2015, Graham posted a heartfelt video that shared Layla’s story.

This is my 12 yr old umbrella cockatoos story. I will forever love her like no other. Its been a long journey, but very rewarding. She has taught me about patience, never giving up, and love.

via Caters Clips

Subscribe to Laughing Squid by Email

Subscribe to Laughing Squid and receive a daily email featuring Laughing Squid blog posts.

Related Laughing Squid Posts



Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy