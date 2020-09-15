Thoughtful Cockatoo Helps His Human Unpack a Box of Wooden Blocks by Tossing Them Across the Room

Max the very friendly Moluccan cockatoo who likes to cluck like a chicken very thoughtfully helped his human unpack a box of wooden blocks by tossing them across the room. His human was very appreciative of help despite the fact that she was actually trying to get the blocks back into the box.

Oooh! A box full of blocks. Hang on – let me help you unpack these! They make a great noise! You should order another box – this will be empty soon!

As soon as Max found a block that he liked, however, he sat very quietly on his human’s favorite chair and proceeded gallantly in his attempt to turn it into a toothpick.