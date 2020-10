A rather industrious cockatoo named Keiko diligently sat on the dresser and repeatedly stuck his adorably big beak into the top drawer where his human’s socks resided. Each time he emerged, Keiko was holding a pair of socks that he immediately discarded onto the floor despite his human attempting to talk him out of it. Perhaps Keiko believed he was helping out.

