An adorably lively cockatiel named Totoro in Taipei, Taiwan mimicked the motion of his human’s fingers upon a black box and performed a cute little tap dance . Each time his human drummed on the box, the bird would quicken the succession and lengthen the time until he got tired of it all and walked away.

